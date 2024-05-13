QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $5.19 Million Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,043 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in CrowdStrike by 9.2% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $215,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $512,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 18.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 38,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 295,576 shares of company stock valued at $94,052,850. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $1.45 on Monday, reaching $319.31. 905,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,408,517. The company has a market cap of $77.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 883.39, a PEG ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $313.09 and a 200-day moving average of $278.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $130.41 and a one year high of $365.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. Analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $304.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.87.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

