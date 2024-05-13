Enerflex (TSE:EFX) PT Lowered to C$6.00

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at CIBC from C$6.55 to C$6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 14.16% from the stock’s previous close.

EFX has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. National Bank Financial raised shares of Enerflex from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. National Bankshares raised shares of Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.56.

Shares of EFX traded up C$0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$6.99. The stock had a trading volume of 414,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,660. Enerflex has a fifty-two week low of C$5.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.94. The firm has a market cap of C$866.48 million, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.38.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$782.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$788.63 million. Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enerflex will post 0.5247718 EPS for the current year.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

