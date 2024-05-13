Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Desjardins’ price target suggests a potential downside of 1.15% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on D.UN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$18.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$13.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$16.89.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Andrew Molson purchased 80,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.19 per share, with a total value of C$95,676.00. In other Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$21.11 per share, with a total value of C$221,613.00. Also, Director Andrew Molson bought 80,400 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$95,676.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 265,300 shares of company stock worth $3,808,679. 76.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.
See Also
