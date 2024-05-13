Qsemble Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 1,931 Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP now owns 27,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,314,246. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total value of $93,056.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,804,516.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,470 shares of company stock worth $14,773,121. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.1 %

TSCO traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $271.14. 211,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $257.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.81. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $279.38.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.54.

Get Our Latest Report on Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.