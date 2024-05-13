CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CIX. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Securities upgraded CI Financial from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.56.

Shares of CI Financial stock traded up C$0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$14.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,186. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.13, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.17. CI Financial has a one year low of C$12.17 and a one year high of C$17.73. The stock has a market cap of C$2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.63.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$715.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$656.72 million. CI Financial had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.16%. On average, analysts predict that CI Financial will post 3.6526055 EPS for the current year.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

