Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target Lowered to C$51.00 at Scotiabank

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Cormark raised their price target on Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on Definity Financial from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.32.

Get Definity Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DFY

Definity Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:DFY traded down C$0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$44.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,824. Definity Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$32.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$40.75.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C$0.12. Definity Financial had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of C$1 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Definity Financial will post 2.6566549 earnings per share for the current year.

Definity Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.