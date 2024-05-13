Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target to C$43.00

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.98% from the stock’s previous close.
DFY has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$52.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares upped their price target on Definity Financial from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.32.
Read Our Latest Report on Definity Financial
Definity Financial Price Performance
Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$1 billion during the quarter. Definity Financial had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 9.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Definity Financial will post 2.6566549 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Definity Financial
Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Definity Financial
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.