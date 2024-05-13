QRG Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,559 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $5,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSN. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 84,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 262.1% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 35,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 25,938 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.22.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $59.76. 653,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,835,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.77. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $62.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.24 and its 200 day moving average is $53.86.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently -110.11%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

