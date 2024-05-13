Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 225 Shares of Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:RYJ)

Formidable Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:RYJ – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 218,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF by 1,350.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RYJ stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,525. Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF has a 52 week low of $51.59 and a 52 week high of $66.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.36. The company has a market cap of $113.73 million, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.10.

About Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF

Guggenheim Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Raymond James SB-1 Equity Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities, which comprises the Index and depositary receipts representing securities, which comprises the Index.

