Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target Increased to C$52.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$46.00 to C$52.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Definity Financial from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.32.

Shares of Definity Financial stock traded down C$0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting C$44.32. 85,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,824. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$40.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Definity Financial has a 1-year low of C$32.09 and a 1-year high of C$47.50.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C$0.12. Definity Financial had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of C$1 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Definity Financial will post 2.6566549 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

