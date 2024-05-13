Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) PT Set at C$8.00 by BMO Capital Markets

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$8.00 price objective by BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CJ. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.50.

Shares of CJ traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$6.94. 404,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,302. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. Cardinal Energy has a 52 week low of C$5.75 and a 52 week high of C$7.96. The company has a market cap of C$1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.96.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$148.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$147.60 million. Cardinal Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 21.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Energy will post 0.7752809 EPS for the current year.

In other Cardinal Energy news, Senior Officer David Kelly sold 7,100 shares of Cardinal Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.07, for a total value of C$50,214.75. In related news, Director John Albert Brussa bought 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$188,670.60. Also, Senior Officer David Kelly sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.07, for a total transaction of C$50,214.75. 23.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

