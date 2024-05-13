Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target to C$16.75

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$15.00 to C$16.75 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$13.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bankshares cut their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$18.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.89.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Down 1.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of D.UN stock traded down C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$18.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,248. The stock has a market cap of C$297.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.18. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52-week low of C$14.50 and a 52-week high of C$30.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.55.

In other news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 1,900 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$17.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,337.97. In related news, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation bought 148,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$20.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,077,089.92. Also, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$17.55 per share, with a total value of C$33,337.97. Insiders purchased 265,300 shares of company stock worth $3,808,679 in the last three months. 76.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

