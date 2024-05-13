Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Lowered to Neutral at CIBC

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DIV. Cormark reduced their price target on Diversified Royalty from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James set a C$3.40 target price on shares of Diversified Royalty and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.
Diversified Royalty Stock Down 1.4 %
Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.01. Diversified Royalty had a net margin of 56.15% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of C$16.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.84 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Diversified Royalty will post 0.1807838 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Diversified Royalty
Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Sutton, Mr. Lube + Tires, AIR MILES, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, Oxford Learning Centres, Stratus Building Solutions, and BarBurrito trademarks.
