Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Lowered to Neutral at CIBC

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DIV. Cormark reduced their price target on Diversified Royalty from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James set a C$3.40 target price on shares of Diversified Royalty and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

TSE:DIV traded down C$0.04 on Monday, hitting C$2.85. 497,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,069. The company has a market cap of C$469.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.58. Diversified Royalty has a 1 year low of C$2.35 and a 1 year high of C$3.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.75.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.01. Diversified Royalty had a net margin of 56.15% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of C$16.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.84 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Diversified Royalty will post 0.1807838 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Diversified Royalty



Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Sutton, Mr. Lube + Tires, AIR MILES, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, Oxford Learning Centres, Stratus Building Solutions, and BarBurrito trademarks.

