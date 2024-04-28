Addison Advisors LLC Has $49,000 Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 87.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CB. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Chubb by 426.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,059,385 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 978.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,781,000 after purchasing an additional 495,860 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 19,454.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 485,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,860,000 after purchasing an additional 482,854 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,107,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,531,000 after purchasing an additional 334,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Chubb by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 532,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,235,000 after purchasing an additional 324,019 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CB traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $245.45. 1,565,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,435. The company has a market cap of $99.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $183.71 and a 52 week high of $260.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CB. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.89.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

