Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 15th

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce has increased its dividend payment by an average of 35.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a payout ratio of 40.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE FDP traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $24.59. 80,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,947. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $28.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.76.

Insider Transactions at Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

In other news, CFO Monica Vicente sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $26,371.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,266 shares in the company, valued at $128,227.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Jesus Rodriguez Calvo sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $59,065.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Monica Vicente sold 1,083 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $26,371.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,227.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,569 shares of company stock valued at $258,509 over the last 90 days. 36.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FDP

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

(Get Free Report)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.