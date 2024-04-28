Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 141 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Private Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. McKesson accounts for about 2.0% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $24,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 27.1% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 50.0% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 10.8% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 15.8% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 10.5% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $543.30. 654,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,786. The stock has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $528.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $489.72. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $352.34 and a 12 month high of $544.81.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.90 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Barclays started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.50.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

