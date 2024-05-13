AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,687 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3,202.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 588.2% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.25. 13,240,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,995,242. The company has a market capitalization of $123.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.16.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.81.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

