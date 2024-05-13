Scotiabank Increases Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target to C$54.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ENB. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.50.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ENB

Enbridge Stock Up 0.0 %

ENB traded up C$0.02 on Monday, hitting C$51.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,980,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,650,990. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$48.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$47.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.95, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$110.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.89. Enbridge has a 52-week low of C$42.75 and a 52-week high of C$52.34.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C($0.04). Enbridge had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of C$11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.8096045 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enbridge

(Get Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.