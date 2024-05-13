Scotiabank Lowers Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target to C$15.75

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$15.75 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CRR.UN. Raymond James set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.28.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Shares of CRR.UN stock remained flat at C$12.94 on Monday. 63,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.18, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$11.68 and a 1-year high of C$15.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.49. The firm has a market cap of C$1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -39.15 and a beta of 0.92.

In related news, Director Michael Harold Vels bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.85 per share, with a total value of C$90,025.00. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.