Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$22.63.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLC. CIBC cut their price objective on Park Lawn from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Park Lawn from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Park Lawn from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Park Lawn stock opened at C$16.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.98. The company has a market cap of C$567.64 million, a P/E ratio of -55.73, a P/E/G ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.22. Park Lawn has a 52-week low of C$15.48 and a 52-week high of C$26.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.35.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$119.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$120.07 million. Park Lawn had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. Analysts predict that Park Lawn will post 1.0915631 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio is presently -153.33%.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, mausoleum crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, outer burial containers, flowers, online and video tribute, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, cemetery, and cremation services.

