Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Roth Mkm raised Vista Outdoor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Shares of VSTO opened at $35.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.93. Vista Outdoor has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $36.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $693.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.43 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 12.17% and a positive return on equity of 20.00%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 208.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

