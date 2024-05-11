American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

AEP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Guggenheim cut shares of American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.14.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $91.61 on Tuesday. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $92.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.29.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Electric Power

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,630,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,181,000 after purchasing an additional 405,114 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 542.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,282,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,234 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 646.9% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 261,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,510,000 after purchasing an additional 226,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

