Macfarlane Group’s (MACF) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.82) price objective on shares of Macfarlane Group in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of MACF stock opened at GBX 126 ($1.58) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £201.10 million, a P/E ratio of 1,400.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 136.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 123.07. Macfarlane Group has a 1-year low of GBX 98.38 ($1.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 147.50 ($1.85).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Macfarlane Group’s previous dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Macfarlane Group’s payout ratio is 4,444.44%.

In other news, insider Ivor Gray sold 97,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.68), for a total transaction of £130,463.74 ($163,899.17). 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of protective packaging products to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.

