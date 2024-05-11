Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,500 ($18.84) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($14.45) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.70) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,300 ($16.33) to GBX 1,381 ($17.35) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.22) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,346.20 ($16.91).

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew Price Performance

Smith & Nephew Increases Dividend

LON SN opened at GBX 1,004.50 ($12.62) on Tuesday. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of GBX 887 ($11.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,315 ($16.52). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,009.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,036.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.11. The company has a market cap of £8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,172.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Smith & Nephew’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is 12,500.00%.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.