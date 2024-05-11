Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:NAVB opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.13.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
