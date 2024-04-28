Analysts Set BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) PT at $7.92

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.92.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of BRC in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of BRC stock opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $871.94 million, a P/E ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average of $3.91. BRC has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.20. BRC had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $119.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRC will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter valued at about $659,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BRC by 334.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,459,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after buying an additional 1,123,157 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRC during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRC during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of BRC by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

