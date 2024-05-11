Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Buys 673 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,783,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,029 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,504,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,451,000 after buying an additional 418,536 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,887,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,062,000 after buying an additional 845,137 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,340,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,600,000 after acquiring an additional 323,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,271,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,763,000 after acquiring an additional 164,926 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.25. The company had a trading volume of 492,962 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.12 and its 200-day moving average is $83.52.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

