JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Price Up 0.6%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rose 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $197.17 and last traded at $196.82. Approximately 2,019,762 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 9,188,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $195.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.05.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $570.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $323,917.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,956 shares in the company, valued at $8,045,325.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $323,917.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,045,325.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $602,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 202,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,174,647. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,066,506 shares of company stock worth $195,621,185 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 50,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.6% during the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 8,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 6,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

