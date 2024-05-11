Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Given New C$152.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian Tire from C$153.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$195.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$150.00 to C$153.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their target price on Canadian Tire from C$144.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Tire from C$150.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$144.63.
In other news, Director Steve Frazier bought 400 shares of Canadian Tire stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$103.73 per share, with a total value of C$41,490.00. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.
