Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Decreases Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after buying an additional 6,419 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in General Electric by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 261,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,335,000 after purchasing an additional 28,985 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 109,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,087,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 269,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,432,000 after purchasing an additional 22,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth about $1,846,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Cowen raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.29.

General Electric Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE GE traded down $4.12 on Friday, hitting $163.38. 5,711,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,793,639. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.97 and a 200 day moving average of $139.57. General Electric has a twelve month low of $78.17 and a twelve month high of $170.80. The company has a market capitalization of $178.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.25.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

