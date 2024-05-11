Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target Raised to C$165.00 at Desjardins

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Free Report) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
CTC.A has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$153.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Canadian Tire from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$170.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$153.00 to C$150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$150.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Tire currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$144.63.
In other Canadian Tire news, Director Steve Frazier bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$103.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,490.00. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.
