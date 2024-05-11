American Planning Services Inc. Sells 233,396 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

American Planning Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 53.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,396 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 8.6% of American Planning Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. American Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $11,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,695,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,195,000 after buying an additional 3,531,562 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $647,943,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,937,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,576,000 after buying an additional 922,303 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,795,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,410,000 after buying an additional 1,024,956 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,521,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,715,000 after buying an additional 1,618,295 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,980,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,489,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.61. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $57.94.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

