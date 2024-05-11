BMO Capital Markets Boosts Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Price Target to C$10.00

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
HWX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Haywood Securities upped their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$8.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Headwater Exploration presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$9.46.
Headwater Exploration Trading Up 0.4 %
Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01. Headwater Exploration had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 37.22%. The business had revenue of C$138.43 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Headwater Exploration will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Headwater Exploration Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Headwater Exploration’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.61%.
Insider Activity at Headwater Exploration
In related news, Senior Officer Terry Ryan Danku sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.45, for a total transaction of C$1,862,700.00. In other Headwater Exploration news, Senior Officer Bradley Christman sold 26,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.72, for a total value of C$201,507.44. Also, Senior Officer Terry Ryan Danku sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.45, for a total value of C$1,862,700.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 520,629 shares of company stock valued at $4,037,876. Corporate insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.
Headwater Exploration Company Profile
Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.
