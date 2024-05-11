ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target Increased to C$2.00 by Analysts at CIBC

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$1.90 to C$2.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ECN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on ECN Capital from C$2.60 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Securities dropped their price target on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ECN Capital from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2.36.

ECN Capital Trading Up 13.6 %

Shares of TSE ECN traded up C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$2.00. 1,180,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,979. ECN Capital has a 1 year low of C$1.60 and a 1 year high of C$3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$559.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 447.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.39.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.06). ECN Capital had a negative net margin of 134.34% and a negative return on equity of 52.97%. The company had revenue of C$34.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$56.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ECN Capital will post 0.1720841 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ECN Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.56%.

Insider Transactions at ECN Capital

In other ECN Capital news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$377,400.00. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 400,100 shares of company stock valued at $721,019. 18.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

