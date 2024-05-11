American Planning Services Inc. Invests $676,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

American Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.5% of American Planning Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 99,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,649,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000.

Shares of SPLG stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,816,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,561,455. The company has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $48.09 and a 1-year high of $61.69.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

