Gamehost (TSE:GH) Price Target Increased to C$14.00 by Analysts at Acumen Capital

Gamehost (TSE:GH – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Acumen Capital from C$13.75 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Gamehost Stock Performance

Shares of TSE GH traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$10.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,933. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$220.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.55. Gamehost has a one year low of C$8.45 and a one year high of C$10.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.10.

Gamehost (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gamehost had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 25.26%. The business had revenue of C$21.30 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Gamehost will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gamehost Dividend Announcement

About Gamehost

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Gamehost’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.48%.

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. It operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. The company's gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games, electronic gaming tables, government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services.

