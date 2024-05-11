Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) Price Target to C$10.00

Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Copperleaf Technologies from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. CIBC raised Copperleaf Technologies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copperleaf Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$9.21.

CPLF stock traded up C$1.64 on Friday, reaching C$8.91. 293,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,451. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.25. Copperleaf Technologies has a twelve month low of C$4.94 and a twelve month high of C$9.15. The firm has a market cap of C$659.43 million, a PE ratio of -18.18, a P/E/G ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Copperleaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. The company offers Copperleaf Asset, which enables organizations to create, manage, and visualize asset strategies that maximize business value while managing risk; Copperleaf Portfolio, a decision analytics solution to create, manage, and communicate investment plans; Copperleaf Value for organizations to create an enterprise understanding of value and align investment decisions with business strategy; Copperleaf CNAIM that provides a common framework for asset risk modeling and risk-based decision making for electric utilities; Copperleaf H2O solution for water utilities; and decision analytics consulting services.

