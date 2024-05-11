Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$16.00 at CIBC

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UNFree Report) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CRR.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.31.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TSE:CRR.UN traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$12.94. 169,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.86, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.47. The company has a market cap of C$1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 0.91. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$11.68 and a 12 month high of C$15.69.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0742 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently -269.70%.

Insider Transactions at Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

In related news, Director Michael Harold Vels bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.85 per share, with a total value of C$90,025.00. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

