Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,834 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,325,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,258 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,866,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,244,000 after buying an additional 171,161 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,199,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,882,000 after buying an additional 134,815 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,847,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,534,000 after acquiring an additional 254,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,741,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,232,000 after purchasing an additional 87,225 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.14. 679,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,678. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.46. The firm has a market cap of $78.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $183.52.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

