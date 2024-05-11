American Planning Services Inc. Sells 964 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

American Planning Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of American Planning Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. American Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGK. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,857,000. American Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 291.7% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 221,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,286,000 after buying an additional 165,038 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,641,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,051,000 after buying an additional 108,476 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 22,983.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 104,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,017,000 after buying an additional 103,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,790,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MGK traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $285.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,212. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.79. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $208.88 and a 1-year high of $291.40.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

