Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Price Target Lowered to C$32.00 at TD Securities

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$46.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$35.00 to C$31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$38.50 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jamieson Wellness presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$34.69.
Jamieson Wellness Trading Up 4.2 %
Jamieson Wellness Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.37%.
Jamieson Wellness Company Profile
Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
