iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target Increased to C$105.00 by Analysts at Cormark

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Cormark from C$103.00 to C$105.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

IAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$103.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$102.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$89.72.

Shares of TSE:IAG traded up C$1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting C$91.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,418. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$85.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$87.38. iA Financial has a 12 month low of C$77.61 and a 12 month high of C$93.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of C$8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.49 by C($0.15). iA Financial had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of C$1.55 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that iA Financial will post 10.3700341 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.85%.

In related news, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.63, for a total value of C$433,140.00. In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$86.00 per share, with a total value of C$344,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.63, for a total transaction of C$433,140.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,400 shares of company stock valued at $975,169. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

