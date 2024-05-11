Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Has $3.09 Million Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lowered its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,084,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,746,000 after acquiring an additional 26,065 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Stericycle by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 94,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 15,591 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Stericycle Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SRCL traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $46.94. The stock had a trading volume of 288,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,694. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $57.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $664.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Stericycle’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SRCL shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Stericycle from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Stericycle from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Stericycle from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Stericycle from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

View Our Latest Report on Stericycle

Stericycle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.