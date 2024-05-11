Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$85.00 at CIBC

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$84.00 to C$85.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

GRT.UN has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$96.50 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Laurentian boosted their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$80.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$87.00 to C$85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$87.70.

GRT.UN traded up C$0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting C$71.23. The stock had a trading volume of 54,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,406. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.14. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$62.72 and a twelve month high of C$83.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$73.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$72.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.06%.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

