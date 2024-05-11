Capita (LON:CPI) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Capita (LON:CPI – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 35 ($0.44) target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Capita to GBX 1,800 ($22.61) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

Get Capita alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPI

Capita Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Capita

Shares of CPI stock opened at GBX 14.60 ($0.18) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £246.74 million, a P/E ratio of -146.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 628.81, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 17.53. Capita has a one year low of GBX 12.48 ($0.16) and a one year high of GBX 35.93 ($0.45).

In related news, insider Nneka Abulokwe bought 74,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £9,662.12 ($12,138.34). In other Capita news, insider David S. Lowden purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £35,000 ($43,969.85). Also, insider Nneka Abulokwe purchased 74,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £9,662.12 ($12,138.34). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 650,660 shares of company stock worth $9,683,580. 4.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capita Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two divisions: Public Service and Capita Experience divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.