Barclays Lowers Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Price Target to GBX 338

Chemring Group (LON:CHG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from GBX 345 ($4.33) to GBX 338 ($4.25) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Chemring Group in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

LON CHG opened at GBX 385.50 ($4.84) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,965.38, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 361.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 342.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Chemring Group has a one year low of GBX 253.95 ($3.19) and a one year high of GBX 412.14 ($5.18).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from Chemring Group’s previous dividend of $2.30. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Chemring Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5,384.62%.

In related news, insider Michael Ord sold 138,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 358 ($4.50), for a total transaction of £494,788.22 ($621,593.24). Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Chemring Group PLC provides countermeasures, sensors, information, and energetic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company offers sensors and information products, such as point chemical detector, sensor, JSLSCAD, and I-SCAD; miniature radar altimeter, R Visor, 3D radars, husky mounted detection system, groundshark, MDS-10, and groundhunters; resolve, locate, LOCATE-T, and viper products; and advisory, research, and design and engineering services.

