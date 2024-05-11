StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MEIP. TheStreet lowered MEI Pharma from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

MEI Pharma Stock Down 2.0 %

MEIP opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.99. MEI Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $7.97. The company has a market cap of $20.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.82.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.20). MEI Pharma had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 39.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MEI Pharma stock. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 611,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,000. MEI Pharma accounts for approximately 3.9% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cable Car Capital LLC owned 9.18% of MEI Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.38% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

