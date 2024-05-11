StockNews.com Upgrades Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.
Core Molding Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CMT opened at $20.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.66. Core Molding Technologies has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.23.
Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.19. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $73.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Core Molding Technologies will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Molding Technologies
About Core Molding Technologies
Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.
