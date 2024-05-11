StockNews.com Upgrades Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Core Molding Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CMT opened at $20.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.66. Core Molding Technologies has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.19. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $73.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Core Molding Technologies will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Molding Technologies

About Core Molding Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

Featured Articles

