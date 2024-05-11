OSB Group’s (OSB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of OSB Group (LON:OSB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

OSB Group Stock Performance

Shares of OSB opened at GBX 464 ($5.83) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 402.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 403.43. OSB Group has a 1 year low of GBX 277.20 ($3.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 539 ($6.77). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 713.85 and a beta of 1.41.

OSB Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a GBX 21.80 ($0.27) dividend. This is a boost from OSB Group’s previous dividend of $10.20. This represents a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. OSB Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,923.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About OSB Group

In other news, insider April Talintyre sold 18,415 shares of OSB Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 379 ($4.76), for a total value of £69,792.85 ($87,679.46). In related news, insider Andy Golding sold 27,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 378 ($4.75), for a total value of £103,284.72 ($129,754.67). Also, insider April Talintyre sold 18,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 379 ($4.76), for a total value of £69,792.85 ($87,679.46). 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services.

