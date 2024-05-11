Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Shares of Kenon stock opened at $23.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.40. Kenon has a 52 week low of $17.64 and a 52 week high of $30.65.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Kenon had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 34.10%. The company had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a $3.80 dividend. This is an increase from Kenon’s previous — dividend of $2.79. This represents a yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. Kenon’s payout ratio is currently -85.97%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Kenon by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,371,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,746,000 after acquiring an additional 75,892 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Kenon by 143.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 107,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 63,374 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Kenon by 14.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,153 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Kenon during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Kenon by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

